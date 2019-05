Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ca.-- All week long we've been featuring stories about the hit ABC TV show, "American Idol." We are excited for the season finale on Sunday night right here on WGNO-TV.

We're especially pumped because a Louisiana guy is in the finale. Way to go Laine Hardy!

We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to Hollywood to go inside "American Idol" and meet Laine and hear his story! Who is Laine Hardy?