Fit Jam Weekend comes to Nola for the very first time

NEW ORLEANS -- From Zumba to JiggAerobics to Trap Step, there seems to be countless options when it comes to fitness dance classes for women.

That's why Dominique Jones, creator of Fit Jam Weekend, decided to combine all of the dance classes into a three-day fitness journey.

"Fit Jam Weekend is a weekend of fitness, fun, and fellowship where you're going to get the best of fitness under one roof, and then we are going to have a lot of fun too. [There are a] lot of social events, parties, and things like that. This is really about taking women who think that maybe working out has been a struggle for them, and giving them that confidence. No matter what age you are, what color you are, what size you are, you can come to Fit Jam Weekend and have a great time," says Dominique.

Attendees will not only dance, but also have the opportunity to receive health and fitness resources from local organizations and visit the "Rock-N-Shop Expo" lounge for unique health, fitness, and beauty products.

So if you're looking to break a sweat, this might just be your best chance this weekend.

"The idea of 8 hours worth of fitness seems like a lot, but when you are with your girlfriends and you're having fun and you have these celebrity instructors that are pushing you and pushing you, you can burn 2,000 calories literally in one weekend," says Dominique.

In observance of National Women's Health Week, a percentage of the proceeds raised from the event will benefit Generations Health Inc. & Daughter of the King which are mentoring programs for teenage girls.

"I created Fit Jam Weekend, because fitness has become kind of like a big trend. By the time you pay to drop in to all of these different classes, trying out these different classes, you can rake up hundreds of dollars. So, I decided what happens if I bring everybody to one place under one roof, give people all of these different options, and figure out what fitness journey you want to go on," explains Dominique.

Fit Jam Weekend is a 6 year old program, but it's in New Orleans for the first time ever.

If you want to attend, then click here, and type in promo code "twist" for $10 off of a day pass.

So far, organizers are expecting over 200 women to attend along with more than 25 instructors that are local and from around the country.