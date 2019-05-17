Clover Grill mourns loss of beloved server after Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Clover Grill is mourning the loss of a beloved employee after a server was shot and killed in the Bourbon Street restaurant yesterday morning.

Thirty-three-year-old Shay de St. Germain was shot in the face around 12:15 a.m. on May 16, according to the NOPD.

Thirty-two-year-old Alexander Kirby was detained at the scene and later arrested.

He has been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

An emotional Facebook post on the restaurant’s official page described de St. Germain as a beloved fixture at the popular French Quarter diner.

“Those who knew Shay de St Germain knew her as the face of Clover Grill,” the post reads. “Her smile was infectious and many a customer came to count on her to brighten their day. Her energy will be sorely missed by friends, family, and customers alike.”

Plans for a memorial service in de St. Germain’s honor will be announced soon, according to the restaurant.