'American Idol' watch party for our hometown star Laine Hardy

LIVINGSTON PARISH– It is time to “Party with a Hardy!”Neighbors Federal Credit Union will be sponsoring Livingston’s Laine Hardy “American Idol” watch party on Sunday.

The watch party starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th and will feature entertainment from The Band Giacomo and Barrett Morgan before the watch party.

The season finale of “American Idol” starts at 7 p.m. Laine is from Livingston Parish and the Hardy family have been longtime members of the Neighbors FCU.

There will be two big screens to watch Laine Hardy compete against Alejandro Aranda and Madison Vandenberg. WGNO is being told that they are planning to bring in cell towers so everyone can vote on their cell phones for Laine.

There will be free food and water to guests at this watch party.

Organizers said get to this watch party early because they are expecting thousands of people.

The “Laine Hardy American Idol” watch party will be held at Livingston Park, 20550 Circle Park Drive in Livingston, Louisiana.