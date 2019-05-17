Alligator taken into custody at Slidell High School

SLIDELL, LA — A police chase in Slidell ended with officers taking the suspect into custody at one of the high schools in the city.

It happened at a little after 9:00 last night at Slidell High School.

Police say they cornered an alligator underneath a school bus at the school.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers negotiated with the creature, hoping to convince him to surrender peacefully.

But the gator would not give up.

About 90 minutes later, after bringing in backup, police reported that the gator was in custody. The department tweeted and posed photos of the apprehension on the department’s social media accounts.

Officers say the gator was unharmed and was released a short time later in a swamp outside of the city.

