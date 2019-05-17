13 train cars derail in Gretna

GRETNA – Thirteen rail cars carrying grain jumped the track in Gretna this afternoon.

The derailment occurred at Fried Street.

None of the train cars overturned or spilled grain, no one was injured, and no hazardous materials were involved, according to city officials.

Ocean Avenue, Hamilton Street, Wiedman Street, Roman Street and Richard Street between 4th Street and 1st Street are all closed.

It will take 48 hours before the derailment is cleaned up, according to the city.