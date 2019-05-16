× Woman murdered on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS, LA.– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman in the 900 block of Bourbon Street.

According to investigators , NOPD Eighth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location around 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man was detained at the scene by police for questioning in this investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD’s Eighth District at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.