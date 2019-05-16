Window washers rescued after video shows out-of-control lift slam into building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews rescued two window washers early Wednesday after high winds in downtown Oklahoma City sent their lift spinning out of control.

Video shows the moment the basket-like platform started swinging wildly, smashing panes of glass on a building owned by Devon Energy.

The two people were rescued around 8:30 a.m. and are safe, fire officials say.

UPDATE | Technical Rescue - Devon Tower | Here is video of the out of control basket as firefighters attempt to control the device. DM pic.twitter.com/IzT65CaHnA — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019

The Devon Tower is the tallest building in Oklahoma City.

Fire officials announced the closure of several intersections and urged employees and passersby to avoid the area.