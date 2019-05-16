× Violet man booked with murder after wife hit by pickup

CHALMETTE, LA — The Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office booked a man with murder in connection with the death of his wife.

Deputies say that on April 5, they responded to a home in the 2500 block of Lyndell Drive in Violet.

At the scene, they say found a woman who had been injured in the street.

Deputies say that a husband and wife were arguing and when the man tried to leave, the woman approached his truck. They say that after he drove away with his wife holding onto the truck, she fell and was hit by it.

On April 9, 44-year-old William Landwehr was booked with an attempted murder charge. But after his wife later died from her injuries, Landwehr was rebooked on a second degree murder charge on May 2.

At last word, Landwehr remained behind bars in the Saint Bernard Parish Prison on a $1 million dollar bond.