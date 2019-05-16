The Rolling Stones reschedule Cancelled Jazz Fest show.

Posted 6:22 AM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44AM, May 16, 2019

NEW ORLEANS– The Rolling Stones are coming to New Orleans.

The band has rescheduled an appearance in New Orleans after having to cancel their planned 2019 Jazz Fest performance.

The Jazz Fest show along with many other dates on the band’s “No Filter” North American tour had to be cancelled due to health issues of  lead singer Mick Jagger.

The Rolling Stones are now scheduled to play at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 14, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 31st.

American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets before the general public starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29th through 10 p.m. Thursday May 30th.

 

 

