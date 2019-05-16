× School bus filled with students collides with motorcycle in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is responding to the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

The accident happened around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday at the intersection of Martin Drive and North I-10 Service Road.

According to the NOPD, there were students on the bus at the time of the collision, but all students were evacuated safely with no injuries.

Officials say the motorcyclist is being treated for injuries.

The NOPD has not said if any citations will be issued.

No further details are available at this time.

