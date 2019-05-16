× Residential recycling in Jefferson Parish extended through June 30

METAIRIE – Residential recycling services in Jefferson Parish has been extended through June 30.

Parish President Mike Yenni said his administration has reached an agreement with Republic Services to temporarily extend recycling throughout the parish with no additional cost to residents.

“The current recycling crisis is not just a local issue but a national issue,” Yenni said. “We are committed to coming up with a permanent recycling solution for Jefferson Parish and are currently exploring all options. As we look at waste management as a whole, we have to be better stewards of our planet and be mindful about the waste we are producing. In Jefferson Parish, we want to be part of the solution, not the problem.”