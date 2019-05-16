Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival 2019

Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival
- May 17 - 19, 2019
- Address
- 225 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., just off of Woodland Highway.
- Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- Tickets
- $5 Admission
- Children 12 and under are free
- Menu
- Schedule
- Friday
- Opens at 6:00pm
- Music
- Aaron Foret - 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Saturday
- Opens at 11:00am
- Queens Pageant: 12:30pm
- Belle Chasse High School Auditorium
- 8346 Highway 23.,
- Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- Belle Chasse High School Auditorium
- Music
- Breland Brothers - 12:30pm - 3:30pm
- Just Right Band - 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Rockin' Dopsie Jr - 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Sunday
- Opens at 11:00am
- 5K Race
- Time:
- 7:30am: Race Day Registration & packet pickup
- 8:00am: Kids Dash
- 8:30am: Start of 5K Race
- Address:
- 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd.
- (On Festival Grounds)
- Entry Fee:
- Adults: $25
- Children ages 6-12: $10
- Children 6 and under: Free
Time:
- Music
- Big River Band - 11:00am - 1:30pm
- Roadside Glorious - 2:00pm - 5:00pm
- Junior and Sumtin Sneaky - 6:00pm - 8:00pm
For more information about the festival, please visit their website and their Facebook page.
- Address:
- 8134 Highway 23
- Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- Phone
- (504) 419-5536
- Hours
- Monday: 11:00am - 9:00pm
- Tuesday - Wednesday: 5:00pm - 9:00pm
- Thursday: 11:00am - 9:00pm
- Friday: 11:00am - 10:00pm
- Saturday: 10:00am - 10:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Click here for more information about Cody B's - The Market.