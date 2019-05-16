Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival 2019

Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival

  • May 17 - 19, 2019
  • Address
    • 225 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., just off of Woodland Highway.
    • Belle Chasse, LA 70037
  • Tickets
    • $5 Admission
    • Children 12 and under are free
  • Menu
  • Schedule
    • Friday
      • Opens at 6:00pm
      • Music
        • Aaron Foret - 7:00pm - 10:00pm
    • Saturday
      • Opens at 11:00am
      • Queens Pageant: 12:30pm
        • Belle Chasse High School Auditorium
          • 8346 Highway 23.,
          • Belle Chasse, LA 70037
      • Music
        • Breland Brothers - 12:30pm - 3:30pm
        • Just Right Band - 4:00pm - 7:00pm
        • Rockin' Dopsie Jr - 8:00pm - 10:00pm
    • Sunday
      • Opens at 11:00am
      • 5K Race
        • Time:
          • 7:30am: Race Day Registration & packet pickup
          • 8:00am: Kids Dash
          • 8:30am: Start of 5K Race
        • Address:
          • 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd.
          • (On Festival Grounds)
        • Entry Fee:
          • Adults: $25
          • Children ages 6-12: $10
          • Children 6 and under: Free
      • Music
        • Big River Band - 11:00am - 1:30pm
        • Roadside Glorious - 2:00pm - 5:00pm
        • Junior and Sumtin Sneaky - 6:00pm - 8:00pm

For more information about the festival, please visit their website and their Facebook page.

Cody B's - The Market

  • Address:
    • 8134 Highway 23
    • Belle Chasse, LA 70037
  • Phone
    • (504) 419-5536
  • Hours
    • Monday: 11:00am - 9:00pm
    • Tuesday - Wednesday: 5:00pm - 9:00pm
    • Thursday: 11:00am - 9:00pm
    • Friday: 11:00am - 10:00pm
    • Saturday: 10:00am - 10:00pm
    • Sunday: 10:00am - 9:00pm

Click here for more information about Cody B's - The Market.

