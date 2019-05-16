Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plaquemines Parish Seafood Festival

May 17 - 19, 2019

Address 225 F. Edward Hebert Blvd., just off of Woodland Highway. Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Tickets $5 Admission Children 12 and under are free

Menu

Schedule Friday Opens at 6:00pm Music Aaron Foret - 7:00pm - 10:00pm Saturday Opens at 11:00am Queens Pageant: 12:30pm Belle Chasse High School Auditorium 8346 Highway 23., Belle Chasse, LA 70037 Music Breland Brothers - 12:30pm - 3:30pm Just Right Band - 4:00pm - 7:00pm Rockin' Dopsie Jr - 8:00pm - 10:00pm Sunday Opens at 11:00am 5K Race Time: 7:30am: Race Day Registration & packet pickup 8:00am: Kids Dash 8:30am: Start of 5K Race Address: 333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd. (On Festival Grounds) Entry Fee: Adults: $25 Children ages 6-12: $10 Children 6 and under: Free Music Big River Band - 11:00am - 1:30pm Roadside Glorious - 2:00pm - 5:00pm Junior and Sumtin Sneaky - 6:00pm - 8:00pm



For more information about the festival, please visit their website and their Facebook page.

*********

Cody B's - The Market

Address: 8134 Highway 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Phone (504) 419-5536

Hours Monday: 11:00am - 9:00pm Tuesday - Wednesday: 5:00pm - 9:00pm Thursday: 11:00am - 9:00pm Friday: 11:00am - 10:00pm Saturday: 10:00am - 10:00pm Sunday: 10:00am - 9:00pm



Click here for more information about Cody B's - The Market.