Man shot in chest, arrested, after gunfight with teen who shot his son

ST. ROSE, LA – A 17-year-old and the father of a teen he shot twice in the chest are both behind bars after a pair of related shootings in St. Rose.

The initial shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. on May 15 in a strip mall on St. Rose Avenue when 17-year-old Je’Marius Beason confronted 19-year-old Cyrus London, Jr., according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Beason and London were angry at each other due to an earlier conflict, and tensions boiled over during that confrontation, St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne said.

Beason opened fire, striking London twice. London was taken to University Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

A juvenile male who was with London was shot once in each leg and is currently in critical condition and awaiting surgery.

A juvenile girl who arrived on the scene with Beason was shot once in the finger when she intervened and tried to diffuse the situation, according to Champagne.

Shortly after that initial shooting incident, Beason fled the scene.

London’s father, Cyrus London, Sr., was notified of the shooting and proceeded to drive to the strip mall, which was approximately one mile away from his home.

Cyrus London, Sr., spotted Beason’s vehicle fleeing the scene and chose to pursue it, Champagne said.

The elder London caught up with Beason in the 400 block of Turtle Creek Lane, where the two exited their vehicles and exchanged gunfire.

London, Sr. was shot once in the upper chest.

He was treated for the wound and arrested for the attempted second degree murder of Beason. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Beason, for his part, drove himself home after the second shooting incident, where a relative turned him in.

Beason has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of negligent injuring.

He is being held on a $400,000 bond.

