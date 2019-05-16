Join in on the ‘SEALebration’ by becoming an Audubon Nature Institute member

NEW ORLEANS – If you have been thinking about becoming an Audubon Nature Institute member, now is the time!

Audubon Nature Institute Members are invited to SEAlebration, a free party where they will get a peek behind-the-scenes of their favorite Aquarium.

The annual event will be held Wednesday, June 5, from 4:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas.

Not currently a member, but you’re interested?

Membership booths will be open the night of SEAlebration, so guests can join right at the entrance and enjoy the festivities!

Attendees are invited to talk with divers, meet the Aquarium animal care staff, and see the kitchen where meals are specially prepared for the Aquarium’s animals.

The party will feature on-stage performances by Super Stars Events, along with face painting, games, crafts, and visits by Audubon Nature Institute outreach vehicles.

Entomologists from Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium will offer up-close encounters with live bugs and edible insect treats.

“SEAlebration is Audubon’s special way of offering thanks to our Members,’’ said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “Audubon Aquarium of the Americas looks forward to sharing this unique opportunity with our Member families, allowing them to learn firsthand how their Membership contributes to Audubon’s conservation efforts.”

Partygoers are invited to a complimentary showing of “Great White Shark” in the Entergy Giant Screen Theater and will enjoy a 20% discount on the Aquarium’s gift shop and concession items.

SEAlebration at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas is complimentary for Audubon Nature Institute Members.

Membership card and photo ID are required for admission. Guest passes are not accepted at the SEAlebration event.