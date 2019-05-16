Democrats live reading Mueller report on Capitol Hill

A group of more than 25 House Democrats are taking turns reading the entire redacted report from special counsel Robert Mueller out loud Thursday on Capitol Hill.

The group started reading in the Rules Committee room on Capitol Hill shortly before noon ET and anticipate it will take them about 12 hours to finish.

The reading comes as Democrats have actively pushed for the full, unredacted Mueller report and are pursuing legal action to obtain it. The House Judiciary Committee voted last week to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for declining to release the unredacted report, though the full House must still vote on whether to hold the attorney general in contempt.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania told reporters that Democrats want Americans to be able to see that the report highlights the “alarming breadth and depth of the unseemly acts of the Trump campaign and the administration.”

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas spoke about the “stonewalling” of the administration as they continue to try to not only get the full unredacted Mueller report, but the underlying evidence as well as testimony.

Jackson Lee proposed potentially issuing a Resolution of Investigation that would be processed before the Rules committee, referred to the floor of the House and then to the House Judiciary Committee that would “instruct the Judiciary Committee to have a full-fledged investigation which could not be challenged, or would be difficult to challenge by the president’s whimsical comments of who can testify and who cannot.” Jackson Lee said they are working on the “next steps” for that potential resolution now.