Would you eat it? Melted Ice Cream Cake!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Usually, when your ice cream melts it's a bad thing, but not in this recipe. Test Kitchen Taylor is trying it out.

Melted Ice Cream Cake
2 pints ice cream
1 box of cake mix

Allow the ice cream to melt to room temperature.
Mix the cake mix into the ice cream. Once combined, pour the batter into a greased baking sheet.
Bake at 350°F for 25-30 minutes.
Cool, slice, and serve.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

