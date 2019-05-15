SWAT team surrounds Metairie apartment after warrant leads to standoff

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT surrounded an apartment in Metairie for several hours this morning.

There was a heavy police presence near the intersection of Yates Street and Houma Boulevard as police attempted to serve a high risk warrant.

The suspect, who was staying with his girlfriend in the Metairie apartment, was wanted for an armed robbery in Orleans Parish in March, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

The U.S. Marshals service asked for assistance for the operation, and the SWAT team was mobilized, Lopinto said.

The suspect hid in the apartment for several hours, and a robot was used to search for him within the apartment.

Eventually, he came out with his hands above his head and surrendered peacefully, Lopinto said.

No injuries were reported.

Lopinto said he would characterize the situation as a standoff, but not a hostage situation, despite the presence of other people within the apartment at the time of the SWAT roll.

