‘Savanna to Swamp’ Dinner Experience at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS – The Audubon Zoo has announced the second Supper Club Dinner of 2019.

Journey from the Savanna to the Swamp on Wednesday, June 12.

The evening begins at 6 P.M. with a quick Zoo train ride to the African Savanna, where guests will enjoy cocktails in front of the new lion habitat.

Animal care staff will share with guests all that is involved with caring for these powerful big cats and what they can do to help them in the wild.

The next stop will be the crown jewel of Audubon Zoo, the Louisiana Swamp.

Here, guests will be immersed in the habitat and wildlife of a south Louisiana swamp as well as the culture of the Cajun people who inhabit it.

The exhibit has received national acclaim for its innovative portrayal of Louisiana culture, wildlife and history.

Guests will enjoy a farm-to-table three-course dinner (including a vegetarian option) with wine service included.

Dinner will be served in the Cajun Ballroom surrounded by native wildlife including alligators, black bears, and cougars.

“The menu is infused with Louisiana delicacies featuring filet with a black-eyed pea maque choux and satsuma sorbet with honey mascarpone créme,” said Audubon’s Executive Chef Alan Ehrich. “This menu focuses on seasonal foods available from local vendors and farmer’s markets to help create a dining experience fit for the unique setting.”

See the full dinner menu HERE.

Tickets for the June 12 dinner are $115 each for Audubon Members or $125 each for non-Members.

Seating is extremely limited, so get your tickets now.

Audubon Supper Club ticket purchases support Audubon’s conservation efforts preserving local ecosystems and saving species across the globe.

The element of mystery at Audubon Supper Club extends beyond the wild venues — dinner companions can also be a surprise.

Audubon Supper Club features assigned group seating, encouraging a social opportunity to network and meet new people or, in typical New Orleans fashion, run into friends you haven’t seen in a while.