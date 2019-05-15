× Pregnant Alabama inmate says she doesn’t remember sex in prison; family wants answers

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. – A woman who has been in an Alabama jail for 17 months is 8 months pregnant, and her family is saying they want the matter investigated, AL.com reported.

Latoni Daniel has reportedly been in jail for over a year now, charged with capital murder in the shooting death of an 87-year-old man. According to AL.com, she was her boyfriend’s getaway driver in the incident.

The attorney representing Daniel said he believes she was raped in jail, possibly while under the influence of sedatives. She told her attorney she has no memory of a sexual encounter.

According to AL.com, Daniel was on medication to treat seizures, but her family said she never had seizures before going to jail.

The family told AL.com they just want answers and that two wrongs don’t make a right.