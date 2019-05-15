NOMA’s Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden Expansion Has Grand Opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden expansion opens to the public today at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

This new six-acre addition to the original five-acre site is the home to 26 new sculptures including three commissions specifically made for the Sculpture Garden, an outdoor amphitheater and stage, bridges and walkways, and a new indoor sculpture pavilion.

The Sculpture Garden opened at 11 a.m. today, and there were food trucks from LaCocinita, Diva Dawgs and Crepes a la Cart to aid in the celebration. And the Sculpture Garden is always free to the public.

Along with this expansion, the Sydney and Besthoff Sculpture Garden is now home to a bridge that is the first of its kind in the the United States and only the second in the world. The Garden's architects designed a canal link bridge to connect the original phase to the new phase. This wheelchair-accessible "bridge" actually takes you down to the waterline of the lagoon and it sort of gives the perception that you are actually walking through water.

Some of the other notable new pieces are two of the commissions that were created specifically for the Sculpture Garden. The first is Mississippi Meanders by Elyn Zimmerman. This laminated tempered glass bridge was designed to cross one of the lagoons. The squiggly lines across the walkway represent the different courses that the Mississippi River has made over the years. The second is a 60-foot-long long mosaic wall located at the entrance to the new sculpture pavilion. This commission was created by artist Teresita Fernández.

The new amphitheater and stage will allow for more programming like film screenings, musical performances, theater productions and other events.

The expanded Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden like the original is open 7 days a week and is always free. The Besthoffs want anyone and everyone to have access to great art and artists.

Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden

Address One Collins Diboll Circle, City Park New Orleans, LA 70124

Admission is Free

Hours Open 7 Days a Week Exceptions: Endymion Saturday, Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day Summer Hours April 1 - September 30: 10:00am - 6:00pm Exception: May 15, 2019 for the grand opening when it will open at 11:00am Winter Hours October 1 - March 31: 10:00am - 5:00pm



Click here for more information about the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden.