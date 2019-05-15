× LSU-Texas game will air on WGNO on Sept. 7

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday, ESPN announced LSU’s game against Texas on Saturday, Sept. 7 will be aired on WGNO.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 P.M. in Austin, TX.

The game will be featured as part of ABC’s Saturday Night Football package.

ABC’s Saturday Night Football is in its 14th season and feature’s one of college football’s marquee matchups each week during the season.

LSU and Texas will meet for the first time since the 2002 season when the teams squared off in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Texas won that game, 35-20.

The contest will also mark LSU’s first trip to Austin since 1954 when the Tigers opened the season against the Longhorns.

LSU is 7-9-1 all-time against Texas.

Texas returns the game to Baton Rouge the following year when the teams meet in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 12, 2020

LSU and Texas are both coming off New Year’s Six Bowl victories and are expected to be ranked among the Top 10 teams in the nation heading into the 2019 season.

The Tigers closed out the 2018 season by knocking off previously undefeated and eighth-ranked UCF, 40-32, in the Fiesta Bowl, while the Longhorns beat Georgia, 28-21, in the Sugar Bowl. Texas finished last year with a 10-4 record.

LSU goes into the 2019 season coming off a 10-3 record, a year in which the Tigers set a school record with four wins over Top 10 ranked teams.

LSU opens 2019 against Georgia Southern on August 31 in Tiger Stadium.