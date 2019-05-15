Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Natural” Nut & Seed Butters

Posted 6:10 AM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36AM, May 15, 2019

The peanut butter aisle used to be simple: Crunchy or Creamy.  Now there’s a variety of nut and seed butters to choose from – many with the claim of “natural” –  making even tougher to figure out what’s best, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best and worst of “natural” nut & seed butters.

 

Nut & Seed Butters: What to look for on labels:

  • Sugar: Look for brands with little or no added sugar (or honey, cane syrup, etc) in ingredient list
  • Nut-free: More & more varieties are allergen-friendly:  go peanut-free with almond butter, for example, or entirely nut-free with a seed butter like SunButter or Beyond the Equator 5 Seed Butter

 

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Coffee Creamers

LOVE IT!

 

COnutButter Pure Sea Salt Almond Butter (LOCAL)

  • Per 2 tbsp: 160 calories, 15 grams fat, 5 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 5 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Roasted almonds, organic cold-pressed coconut oil, sea salt
  • Locally at Langenstein’s, Nesbit’s Market, Robert Fresh Market, Dorignac’s, Breaux Mart & more

 

Beyond the Equator 5 Seed Butter - unsweetened (LOCAL)

  • Per 2 tbsp: 200 calories, 17 grams fat, 5 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Sunflower seeds, chia seed, flax seed, hemp hearts, pumpkin seed, salt
  • Peanut-Free, Tree Nut-Free, Soy-Free
    • Locally at Langenstein’s, Nesbit’s Market, Robert Fresh Market, Zara’s, Breaux Mart & more

 

SunButter Organic – no sugar added

  • Per 2 tbsp: 210 calories, 18 grams fat, 5 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 7 grams protein
  • Ingredients: Sunflower seeds and salt
  • Peanut-Free, Tree Nut-Free, Soy-Free

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Taco Shells

Smucker’s Natural

  • Per 2 tbsp: 190 calories, 16 grams fat, 7 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 8 grams protein
  • Peanuts; less than 1% salt

 

Rx Nut Butter Packets

  • Per pack: 190 calories, 7 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 9 grams protein
  • Portion controlled; no sugar added, sweetened with dates
  • Ingredients include almonds or peanuts, egg whites, dates, coconut oil

 

Organic Cashew Butter, Walnut Butter, and/or Almond Butter – any variety without added sugar

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Green Drinks!

 

 

LIKE IT!

 

Powdered PB2 – unflavored

  • Per 2 tbsp: 50 calories, 1.5 grams fat, 4 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 5 grams protein
  • 3 ingredients: defatted peanuts, sugar, salt.
  • 75% fewer calories than regular nut butter – easy to blend into smoothies

 

Natural nut butters (e.g. Simply Jif, Natural Jif peanut butter or almond, Natural Peter Pan

  • Nearly all are a blend of nuts, sugar, oil, salt – but small amounts of sugar and salt.

 

 

 

HATE IT!

 

Natural Jif | Honey

  • Per 2 tbsp: 190 calories, 15 grams fat, 10 grams carb, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar, 7 grams protein
  • Peanuts, palm oil, salt, molasses, honey

 

Justin’s Chocolate Hazelnut Butter | better than Nutella, but not nearly as good as “love” and “like” options

  • Per 2 tbsp: 180 calories, 14 grams fat, 12 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 4 grams protein
  • Dry roasted hazelnuts and almonds, cane sugar, cocoa, cocoa butter

 

Better’n Peanut Butter | low sodium

  • Per 2 tbsp: 100 calories, 2 grams fat, 13 rams carb, 2 grams fiber, 2 gram sugar
  • Rice syrup is 2nd ingredient after defatted peanut flour, along with tapioca syrup and cane sugar

 

 

###

 

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD - and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.