KREWE Sample Sale this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – KREWE Eyewear is hosting it’s annual Sample Sale this weekend, and you don’t want to miss it.

On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, KREWE fans will have the opportunity to shop their biggest sale of the year.

The store will be open on both days, from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. while supplies last.

And judging from the pictures from last year, you may want to arrive early.

With a long line snaking the block, shoppers should expect a wait.

About the store; the word ‘krewe’ is linked to the tradition of Mardi Gras, describing a diverse group of people that parade in celebration of carnival season.

“The name invokes this spirit of creative collaboration. The magic of this diverse city’s rhythms and rituals informs so much of who we are, and what we create for you. We’d like you to feel a bit of this city when rocking our frames.”

Being independently owned and operated has allowed KREWE to take creative risks and offer customer-centric programs without having to answer to a team of corporate investors.

KREWE was founded on the philosophy of doing something unexpected from a place no one would expect. Using the spirit and soul of New Orleans as a source of inspiration, our frames are purposefully designed to embrace individuality, allowing you to “do you” with us.