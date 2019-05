Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ca.-- Livingston Parish native, Laine Hardy is now in the finale on "American Idol." This bayou boy said he really wants to win! So if he does win, what will Laine buy for himself?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez headed to Hollywood to chat with Laine about his time on the hit ABC singing competition show!

The finale of "American Idol" is on WGNO-TV this Sunday night at 7 p.m.