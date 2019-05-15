Inside ‘American Idol’: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan get New Orleans gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ca.-- The celebrity judges on the hit ABC show, "American Idol" were treated to some New Orleans gifts.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez headed to Hollywood to talk to Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Kenny teamed up with New Orleans business, "Mose Mary & Me" which makes specialty prayer candles. Watch the judges reaction when they get these candles with their own faces on them!

The season finale of "American Idol" is on Sunday night at 7 p.m. on WGNO-TV.

For more information on "Mose Mary & Me" candles, click HERE.