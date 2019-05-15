Get the Skinny | In the Kitchen with Kyndra Holley + Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kyndra Holley, from Seattle, WA - professional food blogger and International Best Selling cookbook author is sharing keto tips and tricks and delicious recipes in this week’s Get the Skinny with Molly. On her website Peace, Love and Low Carb you can find helpful resources and hundreds of low carb, keto, and paleo recipes - including recipes with 5 ingredients or less, 30 minute meals, and allergen friendly recipes.

Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies from Craveable Keto by Kyndra Holley

Makes 18 Cookies

Ingredients:

1 large egg

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup granular Swerve granular

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

To a large mixing bowl add the egg, peanut butter, erythritol, vanilla extract, baking powder and salt. Using a hand mixer, mix until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Form mixture into 1 - 1 ½ inch balls (18 total). Place the dough balls on the baking sheet, flatten and use a fork to make criss cross marks on each one.

Bake for 10 minutes. Remove cookies from the oven and cool on a cooling rack before serving.

Per serving: 97 calories, 8 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 130 mg sodium, 2.7 grams carbohydrate (1.8 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar, 3.8 grams protein.

