Dinner and a ZOOvie series at Audubon Zoo returns for it’s 7th season

NEW ORLEANS – Starting Friday, May 31, Dinner and a ZOOvie returns to the Audubon Zoo.

Returning for it’s seventh season, five family-friendly films, will play over a five week period.

Gates open at 6 P.M. and the movie starts around 8 P.M.

The Friday evening summer screenings on the Capital One Bank Field will begin with the animated superhero film “Incredibles 2’’ on Friday, May 31.

The series will continue with the following ZOOvies and food trucks:

May 31 – Incredibles 2

Food Trucks: Crepes a la cart, Viet-Nomie’s, Valerie’s SnoBalls

Food Trucks: Valerie’s Snoballs, Saigon Slims

Food Trucks: Viet-Nomie’s, BonaFried

Food Trucks: Crepes a la cart, Burgers Ya Heard!, Siagon Slims



Food Trucks: BonaFried, Burgers Ya Heard!

“The Dinner and a ZOOvie series has become a beloved tradition for families who want to spend a summer evening under the stars and enjoy an entertaining film,’’ said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “Guests can also cool off before the ZOOvie in our water park and grab a bite to eat.”

Each night, a DJ will be spinning tunes near the Capital One Bank Stage, and there will be games and activities with prizes.

This year’s ZOOvie series is sponsored by Swedish Fish Candy.

Guests can sample complimentary Swedish Fish candy while supplies last.

Ticket information: If you purchase online: Movie tickets are $6; Add Cool Zoo for an additional $7. Total cost for both is $13.

If you purchase at the Zoo’s Front Gate: Movie tickets are $8; Add Cool Zoo for an additional $7. Total cost for both is $15.

Children under two years of age receive complimentary admission to both.