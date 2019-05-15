‘Dine Around the World’ at the HOB Foundation Room

NEW ORLEANS – Foundation Room at the House of Blues New Orleans announced the first destination in their “Dine Around the World” series.

On Friday, May 24, guests can enjoy an authentic evening in Spain.

A four course, family-style dinner will be served, featuring salad, flatbread, mussels, and a special dessert.

Flamingo guitarist, Shan Kenner will be live in the lounge from 5:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. performing while guests enjoy their dinner.

Afterwards, DJ Otto Orellana will keep the party going with Latin hits and reggaeton tunes.

These monthly events are 21+ and reservations are required.

Dress Code enforced. View details here.

