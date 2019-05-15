Coast Guard searching Lake Ponchartrain for two possibly missing boaters

UPDATE- A public affairs officer for the Coast Guard tells WGNO that the search has ended for the evening, and that the command center will reassess the situation in the morning.

Metairie, LA – With a helicopter aircrew and a 25-foot response boat, the Coast Guard is searching the area around the Bonnabel Boat launch for two men who may have been on a capsized boat.

At 7:25 tonight (Wed., May 15), the Coast Guard reported that a towing vessel had discovered an overturned 10-foot camouflage flat boat, about one nautical mile east of the Causeway.

The Coast Guard Air Station and the Jefferson Parish Police Department are assisting in the search.

The Coast Guard says that anyone who may have information about the flat boat, or the two people who may have been on it, should call the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center at (504) 365-2200.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.