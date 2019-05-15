Before the Trump socks, Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor modeled these

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La - He made the news again.

The national news.

Of course he did.

He just knows how to do it.

He is Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

When President Trump arrived in Louisiana, the first thing he got to see were the socks on Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser's feet.

The socks had the face of the President.

The face and the hair.

It's not the first time the Lt. Governor has been in the news for the socks he loves.

That's because of this story you can watch from Baton Rouge.

The capital city in Louisiana

Of course it's Louisiana.

How could it not be Louisiana?

Louisiana has what no other state seems to have.

The official state socks of the Louisiana. They've been officially declared "official" by Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

The Lt. Governor has declared official the socks made by New Orleans designer Randy Gervais.

Randy is 19. He started designing socks when he was 17 and still in high school.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood travels to Baton Rouge to find out just how socks get to be official.