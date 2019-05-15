Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale perform on the Twist Stage

NEW ORLEANS -- Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale play salsa with passion.

They are performing at the Top Taco festival tomorrow (May 16) at Woldenberg Park on the riverfront. VI.P. passes get into the festival at 6 p.m., general admission 7 p.m.

Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale stopped by the Twist Stage to give us a preview of what we can see on stage at the festival.

Check out Armando Leduc y Salsa Royale's website for more information about the band and follow them on Facebook to keep up with future shows.

 

