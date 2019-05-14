Would you eat it? Unsloppy Sloppy Joes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's a messy dinner classic, but Test Kitchen Taylor is trying to clean it up! Thanks to Ryan in St. Rose, we're trying Unsloppy Joes.

Unsloppy Sloppy Joes

1 pound ground beef

1/2 onion, diced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon mustard

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tube classic refrigerator pizza crust dough

8 sticks colby-jack cheese

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon garlic salt

In a skillet, combine ground beef, onions, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.

Brown until beef is completely cooked. Stir in the ketchup, mustard, and brown sugar. Remove from heat.

Roll out the pizza dough on a cookie sheet. Cut in half lengthwise and then cut three times widthwise to form eight rectangles.

Spoon the sloppy joes evenly over the eight rectangles. Then top with the cheese sticks.

Roll the dough around the meat and cheese stick closing off the seams at the top and ends. Flip the dough over to have the seam down on the pan.

Combine the butter and garlic salt and brush over the dough.

Bake at 425 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!