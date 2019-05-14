Top Taco Festival this Thursday!

NEW ORLEANS – The 3rd annual Top Taco Festival is this Thursday in Woldenberg Park.

After postponing in March due to the threat of inclement weather, the time is finally here.

Organizers of the 3rd annual Top Taco, presented by Cerveza Modelo, have been working diligently to ensure the rescheduled event will be just as fun and festive as always, all while raising funds for Foster Nola.

Foster Nola is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children in the city’s foster care system as they transition into adulthood.

The event will showcase over 35 of New Orleans’ acclaimed restaurants and Chefs, spirits and beverages.

Guests can expect live entertainment by Armando Leduc & Salsa Royal, Muevelo,Afro-Cuban jazz and groove band Otra.

Not sold yet? How about sitting ringside for LIVE Lucha Libre wrestling…

Enjoy the samples and cast your vote for Top Creative Taco, Top Traditional Taco, Top Creative Cocktail and Top Traditional Margarita.

General Admission passes are $75 per person

per person First Tasting tickets are $95 and include early 6 P.M. entry

and include early 6 P.M. entry VIP discounted tickets are $125 per person which includes early 6 P.M. entry plus VIP lounge experience – “A Night in Paradiso”

Doors open Thursday, May 16 at 7 P.M.

New this year will be “A Night in Paradiso” presented by El Tesoro – an elevated VIP experience featuring exclusive 6 P.M. entry to the event.

Also included in the VIP ticket, a private shaded lounge area with premium open bar; exclusive Paradiso Extra Anejo tastings; and all-star Chefs including Brian Landry of Jack Rose, Talia Diele of Sofia, Justin Koslowsky of Seaworthy, Chris Borges of Josephine Estelle, Marlon Alexander of Cru, Nathaniel Zimet of Boucherie and Brack May of Cowbell.