× Three shot, one killed in Old Jefferson apartment

JEFFERSON, LA.- The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead, and a man and a woman injured.

According to investigators, deputies were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Clermont St. in Jefferson around 12:20 Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, They located the three victims inside an apartment at the location.

All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A 62-year-old man died of his injuries while other two victims, a 57-year-old male and 55-year-old female, are in stable condition.

All were suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect or motive information available to be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department”s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.