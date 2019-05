HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) – Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent confirms two Sheriff’s Office motorcycle officers, one Sulphur Police Department officer involved in accident.

As many as four officers may have been involved.

Reports show all officers involved suffered moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.

President Donald Trump is touring Sempra Energy’s Cameron LNG Export Facility in Cameron Parish today.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.