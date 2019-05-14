× Lusher students ‘shelter in place’ after student’s social media threat

NEW ORLEANS – Lusher Charter School students were instructed to “shelter in place” this morning while school officials and the NOPD investigate a threat made by a student last night on social media.

“This student is not at school today and further discussions will take place with this child’s parents about his status during the remainder of this school year,” school spokesperson Heather Harper Cazayoux said. “At this time, Lusher’s Freret Street campus is in a shelter in place status. “

An NOPD unit were present on the school’s Freret Street campus, and no students were allowed to leave the building until noon, when the shelter in place order was lifted.

Visitors were also not allowed on the campus.

There is no imminent threat to the students or the campus, according to school officials.