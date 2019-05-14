Keep him? After getting 1st pick in NBA draft, Pels Griffin says he still wants to keep Davis

It could be a dream front court pairing.

College basketball player of the year Zion Williamson, along with Anthony Davis. That possibility at least exists after the Pelicans won the NBA draft lottery Tuesday night.

New Orleans had a six percent chance of getting the first pick.

In a conference call with reporters Tuesday night, Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin said he would still like to keep Davis in New Orleans. In late January, Davis requested a trade. He can become a free agent after the 2019-2020 season.

The top 4 in the NBA draft lottery were New Orleans, Memphis, the New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers.