Check out the HAIR on Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser’s Trump socks

Posted 4:04 PM, May 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:26AM, May 15, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA - President Trump probably wasn't expecting such an unusual welcome when he landed in Louisiana.

On May 14, Trump arrived at the Chennault International Airport Lake Charles for a planned speech at a liquified natural gas plant.

In the middle of a long line of politicians waiting to shake the president's hand, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser (R) was  waiting with a secret.

As President Trump approached, Nungesser didn't reach for a handshake, but instead hiked up his pant leg.

That's when he revealed that his socks had an image of Trump's face, with golden "hair" flowing freely off the side of them-- not exactly a flattering comb-over-- but meant to flatter the President.

Julio Guichard of Nungesser's communications team told WGNO by email that the socks were "a gift."  He also said they can be found online for $25.

And Guichard admitted that, yes, "the socks were quite the hit"!

