American Idol finalist Laine Hardy meets Gov. Edwards to kick off ‘Laine Hardy Day’

BATON ROUGE - American Idol finalist Laine Hardy is back in Louisiana today as part of Idol's "Homecoming Week."

This morning Laine met with Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards at the Governor'S Mansion in Baton Rouge.

Governor Edwards declared today Laine Hardy Day.

From there, it’s on to Hardy’s hometown in Livingston Parish, where there will be a parade in his honor.

If you want to attend, the parish says parking will be available at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds starting at 3 p.m.

The parade rolls from South Frost Road at 5 p.m. and ends at the Fairgrounds.

Once that wraps up, Hardy will take the stage and show everyone why he is a finalist for American Idol.