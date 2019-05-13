Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Yogi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yogi is a nine-month-old, domestic, short-haired male. He is a squishy and lovable tabby who makes friends everywhere he goes. Be that dogs, other cats, and kids, he can make anyone smile! He loves to play with toys, climb, and takes lots of naps. Yogi would love it if you adopted him so he can do those things at your house. He is the sweetest cat ever. He can be playful and very affectionate, but cuddly too! He has an exercise wheel in his kitty condo and he LOVES to run on it.... especially when they point the laser pointer on the wheel ahead of him. Then he sprints like an Olympian. Yogi should ideally go home with another cat or to a home that already has a cat, because he is so social. He best friend at ARNO is Dolly and she is great too!

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Cats: The adoption fee is $50 for 1 adult cat, $85 for 2, $75 for 1 kitten or $100 for 2 kittens. This includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a combo FIV/FeLV test, and a microchip.

Click here for more information about Yogi.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.