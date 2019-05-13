NOPD investigating after over 20 vehicles burglarized in N.O. East in one night

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating nearly two dozen vehicles burglaries in New Orleans East overnight.

About 14 vehicles were burglarized late in the night of May 12 and into the morning of May 13 in the Lake Carmel subdivision, according to the NOPD.

Nine additional vehicles were targeted in a nearby apartment complex and surrounding area.

The investigation into the rash of vehicle burglaries is underway, and no suspects have been identified yet, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.