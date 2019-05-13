× Motorcyclist killed in St. John Parish crash

LAPLACE, LA.– Shortly before 4:30 pm on May 12, 2019, State Troopers were called to investigate a two vehicle fatal crash which occurred on Airline Highway at Cambridge Drive in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The crash took the life of 47-year-old Clifton Campbell of LaPlace.

Investigators say that the crash occurred as Campbell was riding a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Airline Highway at the same time, 58-year-old Rodney Keller of Reserve was traveling southbound in a 2002 Ford F-150.

For reasons still under investigation, Keller turned left into the path of Campbell’s motorcycle.

As a result, the motorcycle struck the pickup ejecting Campbell.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. John Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment on his part is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Impairment on the part of Keller is not suspected.

This crash remains under investigation.