Local actor discusses his role in new Hulu Series, Catch 22

Posted 5:48 PM, May 13, 2019, by

METAIRIE, La. -- Old Metairie native, Graham Patrick Martin, is an actor who has landed roles in hit shows like "The Good Doctor, and "Two and a Half Men."

Now, he's appearing  in a new Hulu series, "Catch 22."

The series is about U.S. World War II air patrols, and it's based on the cult 1961 satirical novel by Joseph Heller.

We got a chance to chat with Graham about the new show, and we even took a quick trip down memory lane at his favorite snow ball shop, Sal's Sno-balls.

Related Story
Parents are naming their babies after ‘Game of Thrones’ characters

"This is where I grew up. I grew up on Sal's after play practice at Country Day, after my football games at Metairie playground which is now Pontiff playground," Graham says as he takes a bite out of his icy snack.

From stage acting as a child, to co-starring alongside George Clooney as the character Orr, Graham says that Catch 22 is a highlight of his acting career.

The six episode mini-series premiers on Hulu on Friday, May 17th.

"It goes from being this sort of really big comedy to being this dark, dark, human drama. I don't think it's like anything anyone has seen before," says Graham.

All of the episodes will post on Hulu on its release date, so put your binge-watching pants on, and keep an eye out for this Louisiana boy.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.