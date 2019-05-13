Laine Hardy advances to the finals of American Idol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - Louisiana’s own Laine Hardy has advanced to the finals of American Idol.

The local favorite has moved up steadily throughout the competition, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Laine wowed the crowd during the Top 5 show with a rousing rendition of the Beatles’ “Hey Jude.”

To bring him luck before he took the stage on Sunday’s show, Laine’s parents, Barry Hardy and Cindy Hardy, brought his good luck shrimp boots with them to Hollywood.

“It just makes him feel like he’s at home,” Cindy Hardy said. “He loves them. It’s his favorite pair of shoes.”

They also brought a bag of homemade crawfish boil beef jerky, which Laine said really hit the spot.

To celebrate Laine’s advancement to the finals, Livingston Parish will throw a special parade in his honor on this week.

The American Idol crew will be on hand to record the parade for the finals, part one of which will be broadcast on ABC on May 19.