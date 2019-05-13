Four people shot near Touro Hospital

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital.

The incident happened around 3 P.M. in the 6th District.

One male victim was discovered in the 2100 block of Fourth Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.

A second male victim was discovered in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A short time later, two victims arrived at Touro Hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

No additional information is currently available.

