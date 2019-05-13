× Four people shot near Touro Hospital

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital.

The incident happened around 3 P.M. in the 6th District.

One male victim was discovered in the 2100 block of Fourth Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle.

A second male victim was discovered in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A short time later, two victims arrived at Touro Hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

No additional information is currently available.

We will update this article as more details become available.

29.935572 -90.088223