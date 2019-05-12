Robotics Challenge held at the National World War II Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- The National World War II Museum's annual Robotics Challenge was an exciting opportunity for kids to participate in active problem solving and real life scenarios using robots. The competition gave more than 60 teams from Gulf Coast area schools an opportunity to design and program their own robots to do tasks that would be judged for prizes. Organizers say this competition is a way for students to get involved in STEM and learn more about science and technology at a young age.