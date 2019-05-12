Le Meridien Hotel evacuated due to 4 alarm fire

Posted 9:53 PM, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36PM, May 12, 2019

Photo Gallery

NEW ORLEANS — The 410 room Le Meridien Hotel was at 95% capacity Sunday afternoon, according to New Orleans firefighters, when the hotel had to be evacuated.

Firefighter say that they got the call at a little before 4:00 in the afternoon.  They worked their way up the building’s 24 flights and found a fire in the mechanical room on the top floor.

More than 20 pieces of equipment and 82 firefighters responded to the scene.

According to the NOFD, ten firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.  Another four firefighters as seven hotel guests were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.  As of 9:30 Sunday night, the hotel remained evacuated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.