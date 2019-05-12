Krewe of Turtles rolls through the French Quarter this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- This parade is also known as the slowest second line on Earth! Brennan's fifth annual Turtle Parade or the Krewe of Turtles marched slowly through the French Quarter on Saturday. The turtles proceeded down the streets given a police escort, a brass band, and even custom wagon floats. Some of the turtles were named "The Muthas and the Othas" for the mother sauces of the French Quarter. An after party in Brennan's court yard was held after the parade with a formal pardon and a blessing over the turtles.