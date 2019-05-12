Krewe of Turtles rolls through the French Quarter this weekend

Posted 3:25 PM, May 12, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS- This parade is also known as the slowest second line on Earth!  Brennan's fifth annual Turtle Parade or the Krewe of Turtles marched slowly through the French Quarter on Saturday.   The turtles proceeded down the streets given a police escort, a brass band, and even custom wagon floats.  Some of the turtles were named "The Muthas and the Othas" for the mother sauces of the French Quarter.  An after party in Brennan's court yard was held after the parade with a formal pardon and a blessing over the turtles.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.