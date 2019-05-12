Check out the incredible flooding that impacted Southeast Louisiana this weekend

Posted 3:55 PM, May 12, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS- With so much heavy rain the past several days, we have gotten a bunch of flooding around New Orleans and even up towards Pearl River County in Mississippi.  This video attached shows that some areas of flooding brought out the crawfish and it is a sight to see.  We have a Flash Flood Warning for some areas all the way into Tuesday.  The good news is that we are heading into a dry stretch of weather this week which will dry things out.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.